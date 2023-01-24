Όσκαρ 2023 - LIVE Εικόνα: Οι ανακοινώσεις για τις φετινές υποψηφιότητες

Η Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοινώνει τις τελικές υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023 με την τελετή απονομής της υψηλότερης διάκρισης στη βιομηχανία του κινηματογράφου να λαμβάνει χώρα στις την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theater.

Όσκαρ 2023 - Αναλυτικά οι υποψήφιοι:

Καλύτερη ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Τα Πάντα Ολα)

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Μaverick

Triangle of Sandess- Τρίγωνο της Θλίψης

Women Talking

Σκηνοθεσία

Μάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα -«The Banshees of Inisherin»

The Daniels -Everything Everywhere All at Once (Τα Πάντα Ολα)

Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ- «The Fabelmans»

Τοντ Φιλν - «Tar»

Ρούμπεν Εστλουντ -Triangle of Sandess (Τρίγωνο της Θλίψης)

Α Ανδρικός

Οστιν Μπάτλερ- «Elvis»

Κόλιν Φάρελ - «The Banshees of Inisherin»

Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ - Wbale (Φάλαινα)

Πολ Μέσκαλ - «Aftersun»

Μπιλ Νάι - «Living»

Α Γυναικείος

Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ -«Tar»

Ανα Ντε Αρμας -«Blonde»

Αντρεα Ράιζμπορο -«To Leslie»

Μισέλ Γέο -«Τα Πάντα Ολα»

Μίσελ Γουίλιαμς - «The Fabelmans»

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Μπρένταν Γκλίσον -«The Banshees of Inisherin»

Τζαντ Χερς -«The Fabelmans»

Μπράιαν Τίρι Χένρι - «Causeway»

Μπάρι Κέογκαν -«The Banshees of Inisherin»

Κε Χουι Καν -«Everything Everywhere All at Once»

B' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Αντζελα Μπάσετ - «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Χουν Τσάου -«Φάλαινα»

Κέρι Κόντον -«the Banshees of Inisherin»

Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις -«Everything Everywhere All at Once»

Στέφανι Σου - «Everything Everywhere All at Once»

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Τα Πάντα Ολα)

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Μουσική

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Διεθνής Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Ταινία Animation

Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Ντοκιμαντέρ - Μεγάλου Μήκους

All that Breaths

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of lofe

A House made of Splinters

Novolny

Κοστούμια

Babylon

Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Τα Πάντα Ολα)

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Ήχος

All Quiet on the Western Front (Ουδέν νεώτερον από το δυτικό μέτωπο)

The Batman

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Καλύτερο τραγούδι

Applause from Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu from RRR

This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Live Action

Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Red Suitcase

Night Rider

Μοντάζ

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tar

Top Gun: Μaverick

Φωτογραφία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tar

Σκηνογραφία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Βαβυλώνα

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Οπτικά Εφέ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of the Water

The Batman

Black Panther

Top Gun: Maverick

Κομμώσεις και Μακιγιάζ

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakand Forever

Elvis

The Whale

