Όσκαρ 2023 - LIVE Εικόνα: Οι ανακοινώσεις για τις φετινές υποψηφιότητες

Η Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοινώνει τις τελικές υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023 με την τελετή απονομής της υψηλότερης διάκρισης στη βιομηχανία του κινηματογράφου να λαμβάνει χώρα στις την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theater.

Όσκαρ 2023 - Αναλυτικά οι υποψήφιοι:

Καλύτερη ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Τα Πάντα Ολα)
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Μaverick
Triangle of Sandess- Τρίγωνο της Θλίψης
Women Talking

Σκηνοθεσία
Μάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα -«The Banshees of Inisherin»
The Daniels -Everything Everywhere All at Once (Τα Πάντα Ολα)
Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ- «The Fabelmans»
Τοντ Φιλν - «Tar»
Ρούμπεν Εστλουντ -Triangle of Sandess (Τρίγωνο της Θλίψης)

Α Ανδρικός
Οστιν Μπάτλερ- «Elvis»
Κόλιν Φάρελ - «The Banshees of Inisherin»
Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ - Wbale (Φάλαινα)
Πολ Μέσκαλ - «Aftersun»
Μπιλ Νάι - «Living»

Α Γυναικείος
Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ -«Tar»
Ανα Ντε Αρμας -«Blonde»
Αντρεα Ράιζμπορο -«To Leslie»
Μισέλ Γέο -«Τα Πάντα Ολα»
Μίσελ Γουίλιαμς - «The Fabelmans»

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Μπρένταν Γκλίσον -«The Banshees of Inisherin»
Τζαντ Χερς -«The Fabelmans»
Μπράιαν Τίρι Χένρι - «Causeway»
Μπάρι Κέογκαν -«The Banshees of Inisherin»
Κε Χουι Καν -«Everything Everywhere All at Once»

B' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Αντζελα Μπάσετ - «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Χουν Τσάου -«Φάλαινα»
Κέρι Κόντον -«the Banshees of Inisherin»
Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις -«Everything Everywhere All at Once»
Στέφανι Σου - «Everything Everywhere All at Once»

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Τα Πάντα Ολα)
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

Μουσική
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Διεθνής Ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl

Ταινία Animation
Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Ντοκιμαντέρ - Μεγάλου Μήκους
All that Breaths
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of lofe
A House made of Splinters
Novolny

Κοστούμια
Babylon
Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Τα Πάντα Ολα)
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Ήχος
All Quiet on the Western Front (Ουδέν νεώτερον από το δυτικό μέτωπο)
The Batman
Avatar: The Way of the Water
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

Καλύτερο τραγούδι
Applause from Tell It Like a Woman
Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu from RRR
This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Live Action
Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
The Red Suitcase
Night Rider

Μοντάζ
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tar
Top Gun: Μaverick

Φωτογραφία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar

Σκηνογραφία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Βαβυλώνα
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Οπτικά Εφέ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of the Water
The Batman
Black Panther
Top Gun: Maverick

Κομμώσεις και Μακιγιάζ
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakand Forever
Elvis
The Whale

