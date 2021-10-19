BBC: Αυτές είναι οι 100 καλύτερες σειρές του 21ου αιώνα

Δύο δεκαετίες μετά την αρχή του 21ου αιώνα, το BBC διεξήγαγε μια μεγάλη έρευνα με σκοπό να εντρυφήσει στην κουλτούρα της τηλεόρασης και συγκεκριμένα να ανακαλύψει τις σπουδαιότερες 100 σειρές, που πέρασαν από τις οθόνες μας το διάστημα αυτό.

Συνολικά, ψηφίστηκαν 460 διαφορετικές σειρές από 206 κριτικούς, δημοσιογράφους και ακαδημαϊκούς, οι οποίοι προέρχονται από 43 διαφορετικές χώρες από την Αλβανία ως την Ουρουγουάη. Από αυτούς 100 είναι γυναίκες, 104 άνδρες και 2 non-binary. Καθένας κατέγραψε τις 10 αγαπημένες του σειρές του 21ου αιώνα, οι οποίες και διαμόρφωσαν τελικά την λίστα με τις 100 επικρατέστερες.

1 The Wire (2002-2008)

2 Mad Men (2007-2015)

3 Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

4 Fleabag (2016-2019)

5 Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

6 I May Destroy You (2020)

7 The Leftovers (2014-2017)

8 The Americans (2013-2018)

9 The Office (UK) (2001-2003)

10 Succession (2018-)

11 BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

12 Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

13 Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

14 Atlanta (2016-)

15 Chernobyl (2019)

16 The Crown (2016-)

17 30 Rock (2006-2013)

18 Deadwood (2004-2006)

19 Lost (2004-2010)

20 The Thick of It (2005-2012)

21 Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

22 Black Mirror (2011-)

23 Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

24 Veep (2012-2019)

25 Sherlock (2010-2017)

26 Watchmen (2019)

27 Line of Duty (2012-2021)

28 Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

29 Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

30 Girls (2012-2017)

31 True Detective (2014-2019)

32 Arrested Development (2003-2019)

33 The Good Wife (2009-2016)

34 The Bridge (2011-2018)

35 Fargo (2014-)

36 Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

37 Band of Brothers (2001)

38 The Handmaid's Tale (2017-)

39 The Office (US) (2005-2013)

40 Borgen (2010-2022)

41 Schitt's Creek (2015-2020)

42 Peep Show (2003-2015)

43 Money Heist (2017-2021)

44 Community (2009-2015)

45 The Good Fight (2017-)

46 Homeland (2011-2020)

47 Grey's Anatomy (2005-)

48 Inside No 9 (2014-)

49 The Bureau (2015-)

50 Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)

51 Small Axe (2020)

52 This is England 86, 88 and 90 (2010-2015)

53 Call My Agent! (2015-2020)

54 Happy Valley (2014-)

55 The Shield (2002-2008)

56 The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

57 The Young Pope (2016)

58 Dark (2017-2020)

59 The Underground Railroad (2021)

60 House of Cards (2013-2018)

61 Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

62 The Good Place (2016-2020)

63 Pose (2018-2021)

64 Detectorists (2014-2017)

65 Orange is the New Black (2013-2019)

66 Mare of Easttown (2021)

67 RuPaul's Drag Race (2009-)

68 Stranger Things (2016-)

69 24 (2001-2010)

70 Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

71 Enlightened (2011-2013)

72 Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

73 Planet Earth (2006)

74 Utopia (2013-2014)

75 Babylon Berlin (2017-)

76 Rick and Morty (2013-)

77 American Crime Story (2016-)

78 The Killing (Denmark) (2007-2012)

79 Mindhunter (2017-2019)

80 House (2004-2012)

81 OJ: Made in America (2016)

82 Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

83 Insecure (2016-2021)

84 Normal People (2020)

85 Narcos (2015-2017)

86 How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

87 The Comeback (2005-2014)

88 The OA (2016-2019)

89 Dexter (2006-2013)

90 It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)

91 Westworld (2016-)

92 Show Me a Hero (2015)

93 Treme (2010-2013)

94 Louie (2010-2015)

95 Luther (2010-2019)

96 Catastrophe (2015-2019)

97 Hannibal (2013-2015)

98 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)

99 Steven Universe (2013-2020)

100 The Queen's Gambit (2020)

