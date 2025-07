Ισραηλινοί αξιωματούχοι “καίνε” την κυβέρνηση Νετανιάχου για τον λιμό στη Γάζα

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A morgue worker prepares the body of 5-month-old baby, Zainab Abu Halib, who died from malnutrition-related causes, according to Dr. Ahmed al-Farah, head of the pediatric department at Nasser Hospital, before her funeral, in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mariam Dagga)