Air India: Ο μοναδικός επιζών περιγράφει τα δευτερόλεπτα πριν την αεροπορική τραγωδία

This handout photo issued by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs shows Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah meeting British plane crash survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, at a hospital in Ahmedabad, after Air India confirmed Mr Ramesh was the sole survivor of the 242 people on board the London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner when it crashed into a medical college shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport. (Ministry of Home Affairs India via AP)