Κυκλοφόρησε η ετήσια έκδοση Apartments 2024

Στην ετήσια έκδοσή του, το Apartments παρουσιάζει 14 από τις πιο πρόσφατες διαμορφώσεις πολυτελών διαμερισμάτων από ολόκληρο τον κόσμο.

Με τη 18η ετήσια δίγλωσση έκδοσή του, το Apartments παρουσιάζει 14 από τις πιο πρόσφατες διαμορφώσεις πολυτελών διαμερισμάτων από ολόκληρο τον κόσμο.

Η νέα έκδοση, του 2024, περιλαμβάνει έργα από τους αρχιτέκτονες και interior designers: Maria Kardami Design Studio, Q&A London, Véronique Cotrel, Kipseli Architects, Fluo Architecture and Design Studio, Minas Kosmidis Architects, Taller David Dana Arquitectura, Wei Yi Design, Office 111, Awish Architects, Pelargos Construction, MNK Design Studio / Kyriakos N. Michailidis, Andreas Petropoulos. Περιλαμβάνει επίσης μία αποκλειστική συνέντευξη του καταξιωμένου Έλληνα designer, Γιάννη Γκίκα, όπου μιλά για τα πρώτα του βήματα στο design ζώντας στην Ελλάδα, μέχρι τη διεθνή αναγνώριση.

Το Apartments είναι ετήσια διεθνής έκδοση του ek magazine και διατίθεται στις παρακάτω χώρες: Ελλάδα, Κύπρος, Αυστραλία, Γερμανία, Ιταλία, Κορέα, Ισπανία, Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα (Ντουμπάι, Άμπου Ντάμπι, Κατάρ), Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, ΗΠΑ.

Apartments 2024

In its 18th bilingual edition, the annual Apartments magazine unveils 14 of the latest designs of luxury apartments from around the world.

The 2024 edition features works by esteemed architects and interior designers, including Maria Kardami Design Studio, Q&A London, Véronique Cotrel, Kipseli Architects, Fluo Architecture and Design Studio, Minas Kosmidis Architects, Taller David Dana Arquitectura, Wei Yi Design, Office 111, Awish Architects, Pelargos Construction, MNK Design Studio / Kyriakos N. Michailidis, and Andreas Petropoulos. Additionally, it includes an exclusive interview with the acclaimed Greek designer, Yiannis Ghikas, discussing his early steps in design while residing in Greece, leading up to international recognition.

Apartments is an annual international edition of ek magazine and is available in the following countries: Greece, Cyprus, Australia, Germany, Italy, Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar), the United Kingdom, and the United States.