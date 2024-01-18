BAFTA 2024: Έντεκα υποψηφιότητες για το “Poor Things” του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου

Μεταξύ άλλων το “Poor Things” του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου είναι υποψήφιο για βραβείο BAFTA καλύτερης ταινίας, καλύτερης ηθοποιού για την Έμα Στόουν και διασκευασμένου σεναρίου, επεξεργασίας εικόνας, κουστουμιών και ειδικών εφέ.

Συνολικά 11 υποψηφιότητες στα βρετανικά βραβεία BAFTA για την ταινία του “Poor Things” απέσπασε ο Γιώργος Λάνθιμος.

Μεταξύ άλλων η ταινία είναι υποψήφια για τα βραβεία: καλύτερης ταινίας, καλύτερης ηθοποιού για την Έμα Στόουν και διασκευασμένου σεναρίου, επεξεργασίας εικόνας, κουστουμιών και ειδικών εφέ. ο Γιώργος Λάνθιμος ωστόσο, δεν είναι υποψήφιος για το βραβείο Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας

Θυμίζουμε πως το “Poor Things”, απέσπασε το βραβείο Καλύτερης Κωμωδίας ή μιούζικαλ στις πρόσφατες Χρυσές Σφαίρες, ενώ η Έμα Στόουν, κέρδισε τη Χρυσή Σφαίρα για τον Α’ Γυναικείο ρόλο της Μπέλλα Μπάξτερ.

BAFTA 2024 – Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες

Καλύτερη Βρετανική Ταινία

-All Of Us Strangers

-How To Have Sex

-Napoleon

-The Old Oak

-Poor Things

-Rye Lane

-Saltburn

-Scrapper

-Wonka

-The Zone Of Interest

Καλύτερο ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό σεναριογράφο, σκηνοθέτη ή παραγωγό

-Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby, director; Rebecca Lloyd-Evans, director and producer; Alex Fry, producer

-Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp, director (also directed by Moses Bwayo)

-Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf, writer, director, producer; Shirley O’Connor, producer; Medb Riordan, producer

-How To Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker, writer and director

-Is There Anybody Out There – Ella Glendining, director

Καλύτερη Μη Αγγλόφωνη Ταινία

-20 Days In Mariupol

-Anatomy Of A Fall

-Past Lives

-Society Of The Snow

-The Zone Of Interest

Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ

-20 Days In Mariupol

-American Symphony

-Beyone Utopia

-Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

-Wham!

Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων

-The Boy And The Heron

-Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget

-Elemental

-Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία

-All Of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh

-Anatomy Of A Fall – Justine Triet

-The Holdovers – Alexander Payne

-Maestro – Bradley Cooper

-Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

-The Zone Of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Barbie, Oppenheimer AP

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

-Anatomy Of A Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

-Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

-The Holdovers – David Hemingson

-Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

-Past Lives – Celine Song

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

-All Of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh

-American Fiction – Cord Jefferson

-Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

-Poor Things – Tony McNamara

-The Zone Of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Καλύτερoς Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

-Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

-Sandra Huller – Anatomy Of A Fall

-Carey Mulligan – Maestro

-Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane

-Margot Robbie – Barbie

-Emma Stone – Poor Things

© 2023 Searchlight Pictures

Καλύτερoς Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

-Bradley Cooper – Maestro

-Colman Domingo – Rustin

-Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

-Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

-Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

-Teo Yoo – Past Lives

Καλύτερoς Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

-Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

-Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

-Claire Foy – All Of Us Strangers

-Sandra Huller – The Zone Of Interest

-Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

-Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Καλύτερoς Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

-Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon

-Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

-Jacob Elordi – Saltburn

-Ryan Gosling – Barbie

-Paul Mescal – All Of Us Strangers

-Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

© 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Καλύτερη πρωτότυπη μουσική επένδυση

-Killers Of The Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson

-Oppenheimer – Ludwig Goransson

-Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix

-Saltburn – Anthony Willis

-Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – Daniel Pemberton

Καλύτερο καστ

-All Of Us Strangers – Kahleen Crawford

-Anatomy Of A Fall – Cynthia Arra

-The Holdovers – Susan Shopmaker

-How To Have Sex – Isabella Odoffin

-Killers Of The Flower Moon – Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

Kαλύτερο Μοντάζ

-Anatomy Of A Fall – Laurent Senechal

-Killers Of The Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker

-Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame

-Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

-The Zone Of Interest – Paul Watts

Kαλύτερη διεύθυνση φωτογραφίας

-Killers Of The Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto

-Mastro – Matthew Libatique

-Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema

-Poor Things – Robbie Ryan

-The Zone Of Interest – Lukasz Zal

Apple TV+

Καλύτερο μαγκιάζ και κομμώσεις

-Killers Of The Flower Moon – Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

-Maestro – Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

-Napoleon – Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

-Oppenheimer – Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

-Poor Things – Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

Production design

-Barbie – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

-Killers Of The Flower Moon – Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

-Oppenheimer – Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

-Poor Things – Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

-The Zone Of Interst – Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kus, Katarzyna Sikora

Kαλύτερη ενδυματολογία

-Barbie – Jacqueline Durran

-Killers Of The Flower Moon – Jacqueline West

-Napoleon – Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

-Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick

-Poor Things – Holly Waddington

Sony Pictures/Apple Original Films

Ειδικά οπτικά εφέ

-The Creator – Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper

-Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 – Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

-Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

-Napoleon – Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

-Poor Things – Simon Hughes

Καλύτερος ήχος

-Ferrari – Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

-Maestro – Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

-Mission Impossible – Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

-Oppenheimer – Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

-The Zone Of Interest – Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους

-Crab Day – Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

-Visible Mending – Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft

-Wild Summon – Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

Καλύτερη ταινία μικρού μήκους

-Festival Of Slaps – Abdou Cisse, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

-Gorka – Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson

-Jellyfish and Lobster – Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai

-Such A Lovely Day – Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs

-Yellow – Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos

Βραβείο ανερχόμενου αστέρα (ψηφοφορία από το κοινό)

-Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton, Bank Of Dave)

-Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, Bottoms)

-Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Euphoria)

-Mia McKenna-Bruce (How To Have Sex, Last Train To Christmas)

-Sophie Wilde (Talk To Me, Everything Now)