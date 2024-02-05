Βραβεία Grammy 2024: Η Taylor Swift έγραψε ιστορία – Αυτοί είναι οι μεγάλοι νικητές

Βραβεία Grammy 2024: Η Taylor Swift έγραψε ιστορία – Αυτοί είναι οι μεγάλοι νικητέςΔιαβάζεται σε 13'
Η Taylor Swift κέρδισε το τέταρτο βραβείο για άλμπουμ της χρονιάς με το “Midnights” και έβαλε το όνομά της σε μία ξεχωριστή κατηγορία καλλιτεχνών. Γυναικεία υπόθεση τα βραβεία Grammy 2024.
- 05 Φεβρουαρίου 2024 07:21
Ιστορία γράφτηκε στα βραβεία Grammy 2024 από την Taylor Swift, που ήταν αναμφίβολα το πρόσωπο της βραδιάς. Σε ηλικία 34 μόλις ετών, κατάφερε να αποσπάσει το τέταρτο δικό της “άλμπουμ της χρονιάς” σε μία κατηγορία που έχει αναγάγει σε… προσωπική υπόθεση με τα “Midnights”, “Fearless”, “1989” και “Folklore”.
Η super star έχει τις περισσότερες νίκες στη συγκεκριμένη κατηγορία από κάθε καλλιτέχνη, μπαίνοντας έτσι στο πάνθεον καλλιτεχνών όπως ο Frank Sinatra, ο Stevie Wonder και ο Paul Simon και έτσι δεν υπήρχε πιο κατάλληλη στιγμή και περίσταση για να ανακοινώσει το νέο της άλμπουμ με τίτλο “The Tortured Poets Department“, το οποίο θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 19 Απριλίου.
“Θα ήθελα πολύ να σας πω ότι αυτή είναι η καλύτερη στιγμή της ζωής μου“, δήλωσε η Swift παίρνοντας το βραβείο. “Αλλά νιώθω τόσο ευτυχισμένη όταν τελειώνω ένα τραγούδι […] Για μένα η ανταμοιβή είναι η δουλειά“.
Η βραδιά πάντως δεν στηρίχτηκε πάνω στην Swift μιας και τα βραβεία μοιράστηκαν σε πολλές καλλιτέχνιδες που σάρωσαν την περσινή χρονιά. Η Billie Eilish μετά από τη Χρυσή Σφαίρα κέρδισε Grammy για το τραγούδι της χρονιάς (“What Was I Made For?), η Miley Cyrus για τον δίσκο της χρονιάς με το σαρωτικό “Flowers”, ενώ η Victoria Monét αναδείχθηκε καλύτερη νέα καλλιτέχνις.
Εκτός από την απονομή των βραβείων, το σόου περιελάμβανε και live εμφανίσεις από τις SZA (η ερμηνεύτρια με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες φέτος), Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, αλλά και από τις Joni Mitchell και Tracy Chapman (ερμήνευσε το αγαπημένο “Fast Car” του 1988) – τις δύο “νονές της σύγχρονης τραγουδοποιίας“. Δύο ερμηνεύτριες που έχουν κάνει σπάνιες δημόσιες εμφανίσεις τα τελευταία χρόνια συγκέντρωσαν το χειροκρότημα – με τη Joni Mitchell να κερδίζει και Grammy για το καλύτερο Folk Άλμπουμ της χρονιάς.
Γυναικεία υπόθεση τα φετινά Grammy
Γυναικεία υπόθεση τα φετινά Grammy με τον περίβλεπτο μουσικό “θεσμό” να παίρνει μια μεγάλη στροφή, καθώς έχει δεχθεί πολλή κριτική για το γεγονός ότι υπήρξε για πολλά χρόνια κατεξοχήν ανδρική υπόθεση.
Η Celin Dion, που ανακοίνωσε το 2022 ότι πάσχει από μια σπάνια νευρολογική ασθένεια, έκανε μια συγκινητική εμφάνιση στο σόου, ανακοινώνοντας το βραβείο για το άλμπουμ της χρονιάς.
Οι Metallica “το σήκωσαν” για την καλύτερη μέταλ ερμηνεία με το “72 Seasons”, η Μισέλ Ομπάμα για το audio book “The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times” και η Κάιλι Μινόγκ επέστρεψε δριμύτερη και πήρε βραβείο για την καλύτερη ποπ χορευτική ηχογράφηση με το “Padam Padam”.
Οι Beatles “ζουν” και κερδίζουν Grammy για καλύτερο μουσικό βίντεο με το “I’m Only Sleeping”. Τα πιο ροκ ακούσματα ξεχώρισαν οι Paramore από το Τενεσί και οι boygenius με το “Not Strong Enough”.
Grammy 2024 – Οι νικητές σε όλες τις κατηγορίες
(με bold τα ονόματα των νικητών)
Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
boygenius – The Record
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
*Taylor Swift – Midnights
SZA – SOS
Δίσκος της Χρονιάς
Jon Batiste – “Worship”
boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
*Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
*Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Καλύτερος Νέος Καλλιτέχνης
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
*Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Καλύτερο Pop Vocal Άλμπουμ
Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)
*Taylor Swift – Midnights
Καλύτερη Pop Solo Ερμηνεία
*Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Καλύτερη Pop Duo/Group Ερμηνεία
Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”
Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”
Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”
*SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”
Καλύτερη Pop Dance Ηχογράφηση
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding – “Miracle”
*Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”
Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – “One in a Million”
Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Καλύτερο Παραδοσιακό Pop Vocal Άλμπουμ
Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure
*Laufey – Bewitched
Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World
Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive
Various Artists – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Καλύτερο Dance/Electronic Άλμπουμ
James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
*Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest for Fire
Καλύτερη Dance/Electronic Ηχογράφηση
Aphex Twin – “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”
James Blake – “Loading”
Disclosure – “Higher Than Ever Before”
Romy and Fred Again.. – “Strong”
*Skrillex, Fred Again.., Flowdan – “Rumble”
Καλύτερο Rock Άλμπουμ
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
*Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…
Καλύτερο Rock Τραγούδι
The Rolling Stones – “Angry”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”
Queens of the Stone Age – “Emotion Sickness”
*boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
Καλύτερη Metal Ερμηνεία
Disturbed – “Bad Man”
Ghost – “Phantom of the Opera”
*Metallica – “72 Seasons”
Slipknot – “Hive Mind”
Spiritbox – “Jaded”
Καλύτερη Alternative Music Ερμηνεία
Alvvays – “Belinda Says”
Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”
boygenius – “Cool About It”
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
*Paramore – “This Is Why”
Καλύτερο Alternative Άλμπουμ
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
*boygenius – The Record
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Καλύτερη R&B Ερμηνεία
Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
*Coco Jones – “ICU”
Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Καλύτερο R&B Άλμπουμ
Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
*Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Καλύτερο R&B Τραγούδι
Halle – “Angel”
Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
Coco Jones – “ICU”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
*SZA – “Snooze”
Καλύτερη Traditional R&B Ερμηνεία
Babyface featuring Coco Jones – “Simple”
Kenyon Dixon – “Lucky”
Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind and Fire, and Hazel Monét – “Hollywood”
*PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – “Good Morning”
SZA – “Love Language”
Καλύτερο Progressive R&B Άλμπουμ
6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
*SZA – SOS
Καλύτερο Rap Άλμπουμ
Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss
*Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes and Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia
Καλύτερο Rap Τραγούδι
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – “Barbie World”
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
Drake and 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
*Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists and Engineers”
Καλύτερη Rap Ερμηνεία
Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”
Black Thought – “Love Letter”
Drake and 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
*Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists and Engineers”
Coi Leray – “Players”
Καλύτερη Melodic Rap Ερμηνεία
Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage – “Sittin’ On Top of the World”
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Drake and 21 Savage – “Spin Bout U”
*Lil Durk featuring J. Cole – “All My Life”
SZA – “Low”
Καλύτερο Alternative Jazz Άλμπουμ
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile
Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion
Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
Cory Henry – Live at the Piano
*Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book
Καλύτερο Country Άλμπουμ
Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain
*Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
Καλύτερη Country Solo Ερμηνεία
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Brandy Clark – “Buried”
Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”
*Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
Καλύτερη Country Duo/Group Ερμηνεία
Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings – “High Note”
Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”
*Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – “I Remember Everything”
Vince Gill and Paul Franklin – “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”
Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson – “Save Me”
Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton – “We Don’t Fight Anymore”
Καλύτερη American Roots Ερμηνεία
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Blind Boys of Alabama – “Heaven Help Us All”
Madison Cunningham – “Inventing the Wheel”
Rhiannon Giddens – “You Louisiana Man”
*Allison Russell – “Eve Was Black”
Καλύτερη Americana Ερμηνεία
Blind Boys of Alabama – “Friendship”
Tyler Childers – “Help Me Make It Through the Night”
*Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity”
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “King of Oklahoma”
Allison Russell – “The Returner”
Καλύτερο American Roots Τραγούδι
The War and Treaty – “Blank Page”
Billy Strings featuring Willie Nelson – “California Sober”
*Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “Cast Iron Skillet”
Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity”
Allison Russell, “The Returner”
Καλύτερο Americana Άλμπουμ
Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions
Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One
*Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes
Allison Russell – The Returner
Καλύτερο Bluegrass Άλμπουμ
Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game
Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar
Willie Nelson – Bluegrass
Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad
*Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway – City of Gold
Καλύτερο Traditional Blues Άλμπουμ
Eric Bibb – Ridin’
Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side of Sipp
Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody
John Primer – Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge
*Bobby Rush – All My Love for You
Καλύτερο Contemporary Blues Άλμπουμ
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues
Ruthie Foster – Healing Time
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live in London
*Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony
Bettye LaVette – LaVette!
Καλύτερο Folk Άλμπουμ
Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
*Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)
Nickel Creek – Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
Paul Simon – Seven Psalms
Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy
Καλύτερο Latin Pop Άλμπουμ
Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Maluma – Don Juan
*Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)
Καλύτερο Música Urbana Άλμπουμ
Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
*Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
Tainy – Data
Καλύτερο Latin Rock ή Alternative Άλμπουμ [ισοπαλία]
Cabra – Martínez
Diamante Eléctrico – Leche De Tigre
*Juanes – Vida Cotidiana
*Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores
Fito Paez – EADDA9223
Best Música Mexicana Άλμπουμ (Including Tejano)
Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano
Lila Downs – La Sánchez
Flor de Toloache – Motherflower
Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
*Peso Pluma – Génesis
Καλύτερο Tropical Latin Άλμπουμ
*Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45o Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)
Luis Figueroa – Voy a Ti
Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico
Omara Portuondo – VIDA
Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – MIMY & TONY
Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así
Καλύτερο Global Ερμηνεία
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – “Shadow Forces”
Burna Boy – “Alone”
Davido – “Feel”
Silvana Estrada – “Milagro y Desastre”
Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) – “Abundance in Millets”
*Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – “Pashto”
Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – “Todo Colores”
Καλύτερο Global Άλμπουμ
Susana Baca – Epifanías
Bokanté – History
Burna Boy – I Told Them…
Davido – Timeless
*Shakti – This Moment
Καλύτερη Αφρικανική Μουσική Ερμηνεία
Asake and Olamide – “Amapiano”
Burna Boy – “City Boys”
Davido featuring Musa Keys – “Unavailable”
Ayra Starr – “Rush”
*Tyla – “Water”
Καλύτερο Reggae Άλμπουμ
Buju Banton – Born for Greatness
Beenie Man – Simma
Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023
Burning Spear – No Destroyer
*Julian Marley and Antaeus – Colors of Royal
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι για Visual Media
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – “Barbie World”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken”
Rihanna – “Lift Me Up”
*Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Καλύτερο Score Soundtrack για Visual Media (σινεμά και τηλεόραση)
Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
John Williams – The Fabelmans
John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
*Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Καλύτερο Comedy Άλμπουμ
Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer
Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love
*Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?
Καλύτερη Ηχογράφηση για Audio Book, Αφήγηση και Storytelling
Meryl Streep – Big Tree
William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being
Senator Bernie Sanders – It’s OK To Be Angry About Capitalism
*Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times
Καλύτερο Compilation Soundtrack για Visual Media
Daisy Jones and the Six – Aurora
*Various Artists – Barbie the Album
Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
“Weird Al” Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Παραγωγός της Χρονιάς, Non-Classical
*Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Τραγουδοποιός της Χρονιάς, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
*Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Καλύτερο Μουσικό Βίντεο
*The Beatles – “I’m Only Sleeping”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For”
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Καλύτερο Μουσικό Φιλμ
*Moonage Daydream
How I’m Feeling Now
Kendrick Lamar: Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour
I Am Everything (Little Richard)
Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur)