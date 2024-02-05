Βραβεία Grammy 2024: Η Taylor Swift έγραψε ιστορία – Αυτοί είναι οι μεγάλοι νικητές

Η Taylor Swift κέρδισε το τέταρτο βραβείο για άλμπουμ της χρονιάς με το “Midnights” και έβαλε το όνομά της σε μία ξεχωριστή κατηγορία καλλιτεχνών. Γυναικεία υπόθεση τα βραβεία Grammy 2024.

Ιστορία γράφτηκε στα βραβεία Grammy 2024 από την Taylor Swift, που ήταν αναμφίβολα το πρόσωπο της βραδιάς. Σε ηλικία 34 μόλις ετών, κατάφερε να αποσπάσει το τέταρτο δικό της “άλμπουμ της χρονιάς” σε μία κατηγορία που έχει αναγάγει σε… προσωπική υπόθεση με τα “Midnights”, “Fearless”, “1989” και “Folklore”.

Η super star έχει τις περισσότερες νίκες στη συγκεκριμένη κατηγορία από κάθε καλλιτέχνη, μπαίνοντας έτσι στο πάνθεον καλλιτεχνών όπως ο Frank Sinatra, ο Stevie Wonder και ο Paul Simon και έτσι δεν υπήρχε πιο κατάλληλη στιγμή και περίσταση για να ανακοινώσει το νέο της άλμπουμ με τίτλο “The Tortured Poets Department“, το οποίο θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 19 Απριλίου.

“Θα ήθελα πολύ να σας πω ότι αυτή είναι η καλύτερη στιγμή της ζωής μου“, δήλωσε η Swift παίρνοντας το βραβείο. “Αλλά νιώθω τόσο ευτυχισμένη όταν τελειώνω ένα τραγούδι […] Για μένα η ανταμοιβή είναι η δουλειά“.

Η βραδιά πάντως δεν στηρίχτηκε πάνω στην Swift μιας και τα βραβεία μοιράστηκαν σε πολλές καλλιτέχνιδες που σάρωσαν την περσινή χρονιά. Η Billie Eilish μετά από τη Χρυσή Σφαίρα κέρδισε Grammy για το τραγούδι της χρονιάς (“What Was I Made For?), η Miley Cyrus για τον δίσκο της χρονιάς με το σαρωτικό “Flowers”, ενώ η Victoria Monét αναδείχθηκε καλύτερη νέα καλλιτέχνις.

Εκτός από την απονομή των βραβείων, το σόου περιελάμβανε και live εμφανίσεις από τις SZA (η ερμηνεύτρια με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες φέτος), Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, αλλά και από τις Joni Mitchell και Tracy Chapman (ερμήνευσε το αγαπημένο “Fast Car” του 1988) – τις δύο “νονές της σύγχρονης τραγουδοποιίας“. Δύο ερμηνεύτριες που έχουν κάνει σπάνιες δημόσιες εμφανίσεις τα τελευταία χρόνια συγκέντρωσαν το χειροκρότημα – με τη Joni Mitchell να κερδίζει και Grammy για το καλύτερο Folk Άλμπουμ της χρονιάς.

Γυναικεία υπόθεση τα φετινά Grammy

Γυναικεία υπόθεση τα φετινά Grammy με τον περίβλεπτο μουσικό “θεσμό” να παίρνει μια μεγάλη στροφή, καθώς έχει δεχθεί πολλή κριτική για το γεγονός ότι υπήρξε για πολλά χρόνια κατεξοχήν ανδρική υπόθεση.

Η Celin Dion, που ανακοίνωσε το 2022 ότι πάσχει από μια σπάνια νευρολογική ασθένεια, έκανε μια συγκινητική εμφάνιση στο σόου, ανακοινώνοντας το βραβείο για το άλμπουμ της χρονιάς.

Οι Metallica “το σήκωσαν” για την καλύτερη μέταλ ερμηνεία με το “72 Seasons”, η Μισέλ Ομπάμα για το audio book “The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times” και η Κάιλι Μινόγκ επέστρεψε δριμύτερη και πήρε βραβείο για την καλύτερη ποπ χορευτική ηχογράφηση με το “Padam Padam”.

Οι Beatles “ζουν” και κερδίζουν Grammy για καλύτερο μουσικό βίντεο με το “I’m Only Sleeping”. Τα πιο ροκ ακούσματα ξεχώρισαν οι Paramore από το Τενεσί και οι boygenius με το “Not Strong Enough”.

Grammy 2024 – Οι νικητές σε όλες τις κατηγορίες

(με bold τα ονόματα των νικητών)

Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

boygenius – The Record

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

*Taylor Swift – Midnights

SZA – SOS

Δίσκος της Χρονιάς

Jon Batiste – “Worship”

boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

*Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

*Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Καλύτερος Νέος Καλλιτέχνης

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

*Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Καλύτερο Pop Vocal Άλμπουμ

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)

*Taylor Swift – Midnights

Καλύτερη Pop Solo Ερμηνεία

*Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Καλύτερη Pop Duo/Group Ερμηνεία

Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”

Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”

Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”

*SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”

Καλύτερη Pop Dance Ηχογράφηση

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding – “Miracle”

*Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – “One in a Million”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Καλύτερο Παραδοσιακό Pop Vocal Άλμπουμ

Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure

*Laufey – Bewitched

Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World

Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive

Various Artists – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Καλύτερο Dance/Electronic Άλμπουμ

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

*Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Kx5 – Kx5

Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Καλύτερη Dance/Electronic Ηχογράφηση

Aphex Twin – “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”

James Blake – “Loading”

Disclosure – “Higher Than Ever Before”

Romy and Fred Again.. – “Strong”

*Skrillex, Fred Again.., Flowdan – “Rumble”

Καλύτερο Rock Άλμπουμ

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

*Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Καλύτερο Rock Τραγούδι

The Rolling Stones – “Angry”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”

Queens of the Stone Age – “Emotion Sickness”

*boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters – “Rescued”

Καλύτερη Metal Ερμηνεία

Disturbed – “Bad Man”

Ghost – “Phantom of the Opera”

*Metallica – “72 Seasons”

Slipknot – “Hive Mind”

Spiritbox – “Jaded”

Καλύτερη Alternative Music Ερμηνεία

Alvvays – “Belinda Says”

Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”

boygenius – “Cool About It”

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

*Paramore – “This Is Why”

Καλύτερο Alternative Άλμπουμ

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

*boygenius – The Record

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Καλύτερη R&B Ερμηνεία

Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”

Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – “Back to Love”

*Coco Jones – “ICU”

Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Καλύτερο R&B Άλμπουμ

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)

Emily King – Special Occasion

*Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Καλύτερο R&B Τραγούδι

Halle – “Angel”

Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – “Back to Love”

Coco Jones – “ICU”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

*SZA – “Snooze”

Καλύτερη Traditional R&B Ερμηνεία

Babyface featuring Coco Jones – “Simple”

Kenyon Dixon – “Lucky”

Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind and Fire, and Hazel Monét – “Hollywood”

*PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – “Good Morning”

SZA – “Love Language”

Καλύτερο Progressive R&B Άλμπουμ

6lack – Since I Have a Lover

Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

*SZA – SOS

Καλύτερο Rap Άλμπουμ

Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss

*Killer Mike – Michael

Metro Boomin – Heroes and Villains

Nas – King’s Disease III

Travis Scott – Utopia

Καλύτερο Rap Τραγούδι

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – “Barbie World”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Drake and 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

*Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists and Engineers”

Καλύτερη Rap Ερμηνεία

Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought – “Love Letter”

Drake and 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

*Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists and Engineers”

Coi Leray – “Players”

Καλύτερη Melodic Rap Ερμηνεία

Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage – “Sittin’ On Top of the World”

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Drake and 21 Savage – “Spin Bout U”

*Lil Durk featuring J. Cole – “All My Life”

SZA – “Low”

Καλύτερο Alternative Jazz Άλμπουμ

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile

Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Cory Henry – Live at the Piano

*Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book

Καλύτερο Country Άλμπουμ

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain

*Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Καλύτερη Country Solo Ερμηνεία

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Brandy Clark – “Buried”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”

*Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”

Καλύτερη Country Duo/Group Ερμηνεία

Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings – “High Note”

Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”

*Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – “I Remember Everything”

Vince Gill and Paul Franklin – “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”

Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson – “Save Me”

Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton – “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Καλύτερη American Roots Ερμηνεία

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Blind Boys of Alabama – “Heaven Help Us All”

Madison Cunningham – “Inventing the Wheel”

Rhiannon Giddens – “You Louisiana Man”

*Allison Russell – “Eve Was Black”

Καλύτερη Americana Ερμηνεία

Blind Boys of Alabama – “Friendship”

Tyler Childers – “Help Me Make It Through the Night”

*Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “King of Oklahoma”

Allison Russell – “The Returner”

Καλύτερο American Roots Τραγούδι

The War and Treaty – “Blank Page”

Billy Strings featuring Willie Nelson – “California Sober”

*Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “Cast Iron Skillet”

Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity”

Allison Russell, “The Returner”

Καλύτερο Americana Άλμπουμ

Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark

Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One

*Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes

Allison Russell – The Returner

Καλύτερο Bluegrass Άλμπουμ

Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game

Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar

Willie Nelson – Bluegrass

Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad

*Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway – City of Gold

Καλύτερο Traditional Blues Άλμπουμ

Eric Bibb – Ridin’

Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side of Sipp

Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody

John Primer – Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge

*Bobby Rush – All My Love for You

Καλύτερο Contemporary Blues Άλμπουμ

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues

Ruthie Foster – Healing Time

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live in London

*Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony

Bettye LaVette – LaVette!

Καλύτερο Folk Άλμπουμ

Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire

The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon

*Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)

Nickel Creek – Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee

Paul Simon – Seven Psalms

Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

Καλύτερο Latin Pop Άλμπουμ

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja

AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Paula Arenas – A Ciegas

Pedro Capó – La Neta

Maluma – Don Juan

*Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

Καλύτερο Música Urbana Άλμπουμ

Rauw Alejandro – Saturno

*Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito

Tainy – Data

Καλύτερο Latin Rock ή Alternative Άλμπουμ [ισοπαλία]

Cabra – Martínez

Diamante Eléctrico – Leche De Tigre

*Juanes – Vida Cotidiana

*Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores

Fito Paez – EADDA9223

Best Música Mexicana Άλμπουμ (Including Tejano)

Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano

Lila Downs – La Sánchez

Flor de Toloache – Motherflower

Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

*Peso Pluma – Génesis

Καλύτερο Tropical Latin Άλμπουμ

*Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45o Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Luis Figueroa – Voy a Ti

Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico

Omara Portuondo – VIDA

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – MIMY & TONY

Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

Καλύτερο Global Ερμηνεία

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – “Shadow Forces”

Burna Boy – “Alone”

Davido – “Feel”

Silvana Estrada – “Milagro y Desastre”

Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) – “Abundance in Millets”

*Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – “Pashto”

Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – “Todo Colores”

Καλύτερο Global Άλμπουμ

Susana Baca – Epifanías

Bokanté – History

Burna Boy – I Told Them…

Davido – Timeless

*Shakti – This Moment

Καλύτερη Αφρικανική Μουσική Ερμηνεία

Asake and Olamide – “Amapiano”

Burna Boy – “City Boys”

Davido featuring Musa Keys – “Unavailable”

Ayra Starr – “Rush”

*Tyla – “Water”

Καλύτερο Reggae Άλμπουμ

Buju Banton – Born for Greatness

Beenie Man – Simma

Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023

Burning Spear – No Destroyer

*Julian Marley and Antaeus – Colors of Royal

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι για Visual Media

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – “Barbie World”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken”

Rihanna – “Lift Me Up”

*Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Καλύτερο Score Soundtrack για Visual Media (σινεμά και τηλεόραση)

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

John Williams – The Fabelmans

John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

*Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Καλύτερο Comedy Άλμπουμ

Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer

Chris Rock – Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love

*Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?

Καλύτερη Ηχογράφηση για Audio Book, Αφήγηση και Storytelling

Meryl Streep – Big Tree

William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders – It’s OK To Be Angry About Capitalism

*Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Καλύτερο Compilation Soundtrack για Visual Media

Daisy Jones and the Six – Aurora

*Various Artists – Barbie the Album

Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

“Weird Al” Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Παραγωγός της Χρονιάς, Non-Classical

*Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Τραγουδοποιός της Χρονιάς, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

*Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Καλύτερο Μουσικό Βίντεο

*The Beatles – “I’m Only Sleeping”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For”

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Καλύτερο Μουσικό Φιλμ

*Moonage Daydream

How I’m Feeling Now

Kendrick Lamar: Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything (Little Richard)

Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur)